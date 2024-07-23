Vitesco starts production of battery status tech in China

Regensburg-based Vitesco is a specialist in battery management electronics, which monitors the most important parameters of EV battery cells or battery modules, such as voltage, current and temperature. Thanks to high-precision data acquisition circuits and specially developed software, the platform is able to process the data transmitted by the Cell Supervising Circuit (CSC) and thus monitor the battery status.

Vitesco is heavily committed to China. It launched its research and development centre in Changchun last year to develop hardware and software for electric drives. Now, it has commenced production at the facility.