Vitesco starts production of battery status tech in China
Germany's Vitesco Technologies has confirmed it is now in large-scale production of its battery management tech for a ‘leading Chinese car manufacturer’ from its plant in Changchun.
Regensburg-based Vitesco is a specialist in battery management electronics, which monitors the most important parameters of EV battery cells or battery modules, such as voltage, current and temperature. Thanks to high-precision data acquisition circuits and specially developed software, the platform is able to process the data transmitted by the Cell Supervising Circuit (CSC) and thus monitor the battery status.
Vitesco is heavily committed to China. It launched its research and development centre in Changchun last year to develop hardware and software for electric drives. Now, it has commenced production at the facility.
“With the serial production start of our battery management control electronics in Changchun, we have completed our portfolio for electrification in China. Our product range now includes highly integrated electric axle drive systems, electronic control units, intelligent sensors, battery management systems as well as energy and thermal management systems,” said Thomas Stierle, Member of the Executive Board and head of the Electrification Solutions division, in a press release.