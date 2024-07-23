Dixon wins approval for Ismartu acquisition

Dixon is an India-based manufacturer of consumer electronics, lighting and mobile phone products for brands such as Xiaomi, Motorola, Samsung and Jio. It also provides repair and refurbishment services. In April it announced its intention to acquire a maximum 56% stake in Ismartu, which operates in a similar space and designs products under the brand names Itel, Infinix, and Tecno.

In its original exchange filing, Dixon proposed to purchase 50.1% of Ismartu with the option to acquire an additional 5.9% stake depending on the company’s performance in the financial year 2025-26.