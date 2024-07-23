Sivers Semiconductors appoints Vickram Vathulya as CEO
Dr Vickram Vathulya has taken over as President and CEO of satcom and photonics specialist Sivers Semiconductor. He will succeed Anders Storm in the role from August 19.
Sweden-based Sivers supplies cutting-edge, integrated chips and modules critical for high-performance gigabit wireless and optical networks. Its customers come mostly from telecommunications and aerospace.
In an official release, Sivers said the appointment of Vathulya has come during a period of fast growth for the firm. Across 2023 the company grew net revenue by 80%, and during the first six months of 2024 it announced multiple new customer wins, including two major satellite communication deals valued at USD 7.6 million and a USD 1.3 million respectively.
Vathulya recently served as President of Nuvotronics, and before that held senior positions at Maxim Integrated and NXP Semiconductors. He said: "I’m excited to join Sivers and work alongside our talented wireless and photonics leaders, teams and innovative customers to expand our footprint in the global markets, driving the next phase of our growth journey. Our portfolio of RF products for Satcom & 5G systems and optical products for AI computing and sensing demonstrates the truly cutting-edge capability Sivers brings to the market. With several marquee customers recently selecting Sivers for their solutions, I am confident the company is on the cusp of remarkable growth and shareholder value creation."