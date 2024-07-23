Sivers Semiconductors appoints Vickram Vathulya as CEO

Sweden-based Sivers supplies cutting-edge, integrated chips and modules critical for high-performance gigabit wireless and optical networks. Its customers come mostly from telecommunications and aerospace.

In an official release, Sivers said the appointment of Vathulya has come during a period of fast growth for the firm. Across 2023 the company grew net revenue by 80%, and during the first six months of 2024 it announced multiple new customer wins, including two major satellite communication deals valued at USD 7.6 million and a USD 1.3 million respectively.