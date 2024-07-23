European PCB industry calls for help

Recently published by a group of analysts led by Dieter G. Weiss shows that the European PCB industry's B2B (Book To Bill) ratio remained below 1.0 for most months, indicating that billings were higher than bookings and the order book was steadily shrinking.

Data4PCB reports that the same situation can now be seen with European EMS manufacturers, who are instead ordering even more PCBs from the Far East.

“This situation cannot simply be observed, but action is needed to prevent the disappearance of the European PCB industry, which currently accounts for only 1.8% of global PCB production” – writes the Data4PCB team in its latest report.

Data4PCB's activities, supported by several suppliers to the PCB industry, such as DuPont, CCI Eurolam, Comintel, Global Technology, MPM Environment Intelligence, MSC Polymer, Schmoll Maschinen, Uniontool and Ventec, recently gained a new sponsor - IPC.