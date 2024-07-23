LG targets $144m in smart factory orders this year

It says that, just a few months into its operation, its Production Engineering Research Institute (PRI) unit has already started offering production consulting, development of equipment and operation systems and training for technology personnel. As a result it anticipates securing orders worth approximately USD 144 billion from external clients in 2024.

The division's existing customers include battery-makers, automotive parts manufacturers and logistics companies. LG plans to expand into fast-growing sectors such as semiconductors, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and food and beverage.

Market research suggests the smart factory market is growing fast. According to Precedence Research, it will be worth USD 155.61 billion this year and USD 268.46 billion by 2030.

An official press release updating LG's plans reported that the company aims to cover the entire journey from factory planning to design, construction and operation. It will diagnose existing factories and identify areas for improvement, establishing an automation roadmap and offering services such as production consulting, equipment development and training. The new business will draw on LG’s experience at more than 60 production facilities around the world.