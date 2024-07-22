BE Semiconductor to inject a further $42m into Saigon plant

The project was first announced last October, when BESI was granted an investment certificate to invest USD 4.9 million in the 2,000 square metre site in the first phase of the park. In this second phase, BESI plans to build the factory covering two hectares, with construction to start in June 2025.

It's been a busy period for Dutch/Vietnamese collaboration. Another Dutch firm, VDL, also confirmed its plan to build a new semiconductor component factory in northeast Vietnam.