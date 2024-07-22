Aehr Test Systems acquires semiconductor test solutions firm

The two firms operate in a similar area. Aehr Test Systems provide testing, burning-in, and stabilising semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form. Its systems test a range of devices such as silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Meanwhile Incal is a manufacturer of packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions used by a number of artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor manufacturers. Aehr expects the acquisition to expand its product portfolio, particularly in the area of ultra-high-power capabilities for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors.

AI semiconductor testing is the obvious focus for the future. AI chips are among the highest power consumption devices in the industry and therefore require advanced test solutions. Aehr says Incals’ high-power capabilities, combined with Aehr’s wafer level test and reliability solutions, will position it to capitalise in this space.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, said in a press release: “The rapidly growing artificial intelligence semiconductor market is still in the early stages, and we see a significant opportunity in this market for wafer level burn-in using our new high-power FOX multi-wafer production system. In addition, given the unique challenges of testing very high-power devices related to AI processors, there is a very real need for a significant amount of engineering qualification and process development as well as a significant new opportunity for production reliability screening at the packaged part level.

The acquisition is expected to close within the next 60 days.