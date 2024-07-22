SEMI launches MoU to foster collaboration on sustainability

The eyes of the world are on the semiconductor industry as advanced computing and AI start to underpin all aspects of everyday life. What will this mean for the environment? To address the question, the semiconductor trade body SEMI has signed an MoU with NY CREATES – the global industry association representing the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain.

The MoU sets the stage for joint development agreements and research programs that will align with sustainable strategies for the industry. There will be an emphasis on reducing reliance on polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to move the industry toward greener practices.

“While the semiconductor industry is set to ride the Artificial Intelligence wave to tremendous growth, we face serious challenges, with sustainability standing out as a top concern,” said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO, in a press release. “Unprecedented challenges around climate change and PFAS call for unprecedented actions and public-private partnership. This agreement is a positive step forward in aligning the efforts of the SEMI Sustainability Initiative and Semiconductor Climate Consortium (SCC) with government programs to maximise the impact.”

NY CREATES and SEMI will now align their research initiatives. The SEMI Scope 1 working group within the Semiconductor Climate Consortium and SEMI PFAS working groups will be spearheading this research together with researchers at NY CREATES.