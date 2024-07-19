Infineon and Amkor agree decarbonisation pact

The two firms say they will actively engage with common suppliers to help them develop workshops, meetings, and the sharing of best practices elated to decarbonisation. The aim is to identify areas for improvement in line with the Science Based Targets initiative, which support suppliers in setting science-based emissions reduction objectives.





Germany's Infineon and US-based Amkor already work closely together. In April, they announced a deal to operate a dedicated packaging and test centre at Amkor’s manufacturing site in Porto. They say they intend to leverage their Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) business relationship as part of this new initiative.

“Supply-chain-related Scope-3-emissions represent the highest share of total emissions at Infineon and are the hardest ones to minimise,” said Angelique van der Burg, Chief Procurement Officer at Infineon, in a press release. “That makes it even more important to include them in our efforts. But no one can do it alone. We need to actively collaborate and drive innovation with our suppliers if we want to effectively reduce CO 2 emissions. This is of ample importance not only for Infineon and Amkor, but also for society at large. Therefore, we are happy to join forces with Amkor on this.”

Infineon introduced a supplier engagement program in 2023. Since then, the company has been working with more than 100 suppliers to set and implement science-based targets.