AT&S grows faster than expected

AT&S reports a turnover for the first half of 2006 of 232 million euros and a profit of 18 million euros, according to information evertiq received.

In addition to the fine results AT&S also reports that its plant in Shanghai soon will be break even, according to information evertiq received.



Between the first and the second quarter AT&S's turnover increased by almost 22% from 104 million euros to 127 million euros. This increase contributed to the large increase in turnover from the first half year 2005 to the first half year 2006 which was about 232,5 million euros or 25%, according to data evertiq received.



The company expected this increase to take place in this year's second quarter but the turnover was boosted by the positive development at the company's plant in Shanghai, according to information evertiq received.