Merck prepares swoop for French metrology specialist

Unity-SC, based in Montbonnot-Saint-Martin, has developed metrology and defect inspection tools based on 3D-imaging microscopy, temporal-mode interferometry, spectrometry, darkfield & brightfield inspection and deflectometry. Its products let chip makers ramp and control their process yields, and get to market faster.

Merck said the acquisition will expand its portfolio of key technologies required for the advancement of AI applications. AI, high-performance computing (HPC), high bandwidth memory (HBM) and compound semiconductors all require metrology and inspection solutions to improve reliability, quality, cost-efficiency and manufacturing volumes.

"We are convinced that 3D metrology tools will further advance the semiconductor industry. Adding metrology to our portfolio allows us to provide more materials and more solutions that effectively solve our customers challenges in developing ever faster, more powerful, and more efficient chips," said Kai Beckmann, member of the executive board of Merck, in an official announcement.

The acquisition has not been finalised yet. It requires the French works council's consultation and will remain subject to regulatory approval and other closing conditions. Subject to meeting the relevant requirements, it is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.