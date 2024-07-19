Samsung acquires UK-based knowledge graph company
Samsung Electronics has signed an agreement to buy Oxford Semantic Technologies in a move that should accelerate the development of on-device AI in its smartphones and home appliances.
Oxford Semantic is best known for its RDFox product, an AI-centric engine used by sectors including finance, manufacturing, and ecommerce in Europe and North America. RDFox uses knowledge graph technology, which mirrors human reasoning by storing information as an interconnected web of related concepts.
Samsung has been working with Oxford Semantic since 2018, and is an existing investor in the startup. With this acquisition it will be able to integrate advanced core engines for personal knowledge graphs across its services and apps, and thereby create more personalised user experiences.
In a press release, Peter Crocker, CEO of Oxford Semantic Technologies, said: “By integrating Samsung’s expertise in user experience and data with our advanced knowledge graph and reasoning technology, we will provide Samsung’s customers with even more sophisticated personalisation. In addition, developing RDFox with Samsung, and being part of the larger group, will provide all of our clients with an even better product, service and support.”