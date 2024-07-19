Samsung acquires UK-based knowledge graph company

Oxford Semantic is best known for its RDFox product, an AI-centric engine used by sectors including finance, manufacturing, and ecommerce in Europe and North America. RDFox uses knowledge graph technology, which mirrors human reasoning by storing information as an interconnected web of related concepts.

Samsung has been working with Oxford Semantic since 2018, and is an existing investor in the startup. With this acquisition it will be able to integrate advanced core engines for personal knowledge graphs across its services and apps, and thereby create more personalised user experiences.