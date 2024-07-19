Luminovo launches sustainability pact with Sluicebox

The two companies say their initiative addresses the surge of new environmental regulations facing electronics firms. These new rules are increasing the demand for detailed life cycle assessments (LCAs) and transparency in sustainability data across the supply chain.

Gathering this data has proved costly and time-consuming. So now Luminovo and Sluicebox have pooled their expertise to develop a new way to obtain instant carbon footprint estimates for all electronic components, PCBs, and assemblies.

Luminovo is a SaaS company whose software solution manages the complexity of monitoring, quoting and procuring PCBAs for its users. Meanwhile Sluicebox provides product carbon footprint solutions for the electronics industry, via an API integration. Its data provides carbon estimates for over 75% of all globally available electronic components.

The partners summarise the benefits of their scheme as follows:

Inspection: Upload Bill of Materials (BOM) and Gerber files to see CO2e estimates for each manufacturer part number (MPN) and PCB instantly

Optimisation: Engineers can prioritise eco-friendly parts, future proof designs, and provide new supply chain insights.

Compliance: Secure initial estimates for entire PCBAs in seconds; fully verified Product Carbon Footprints (PCFs) within weeks.