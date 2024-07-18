EU and South Korea launch joint chip research projects

The aim of the initiative is bring together research and innovation specialists from both the EU and the Republic of Korea. It will involve setting up joint research teams, shared access to cutting-edge facilities and frequent knowledge exchange through workshops and conferences. The consortia, set to operate until June 2027, will be comprised of 11 research institutes from Korea and 14 institutes from nine European countries, including Germany, Italy and Spain.

These four three-year projects will be co-funded by the Chips Joint Undertaking under Horizon Europe, and the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF). They are:

Energize – developing brain-like circuits that use two-dimensional materials. The circuits can handle AI tasks effectively without needing centralised data centres

Nehil – developing a laser-based radar system that integrates different technologies to measure distances with high precision

Haetae – developing brain-like chips that use light in their circuitry to process AI tasks

Vitfox – upgrading AI that processes visual data by using special materials such as ferroelectric oxides

The EU-ROK Digital Partnership was announced in November 2022, and in June 2023 the European Union and the Republic of Korea held the first Digital Partnership council in Seoul. Here, the partners agreed to work on semiconductors, high performance computing (HPC) and quantum technology, 5G, the platform economy, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.