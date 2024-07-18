TSMC beats expectations with bumper Q2 profits

The figures delivered a significant outstripping of analysts’ expectations, and were driven by the on-going demand from TSMC customers for advanced chips to power AI applications, largely powered by Nvidia accelerators.

As a result, TSMC has revised its projections for the current quarter. It now expects Q3 revenue to increase by as much as 34% to between USD 22.4 billion and USD 23.2 billion.

The headline numbers revealed by TSMC in its Q2 financials are as follows:

Revenue up by 33% to USD 20.8 billion, up 32.8% year-over-year and 10.3% from the previous quarter

Net profits of $7.60 billion – up from £5 billion in Q2 2023

High-performance computing, led by AI, comprised 52% of TSMC’s revenue

TSMC expects Q3 sales to be between USD 22.4 billion and USD 23.2 billion

It expects operating margins to rise by 42.5% to 44.5% in the third quarter.

The company also revealed a break down of its sales by semiconductor type. Shipments of 3-nanometer accounted for 15% of total wafer revenue; 5-nanometer accounted for 35%; 7-nanometer accounted for 17%. Advanced technologies, defined as 7-nanometer and more advanced technologies, accounted for 67% of total wafer revenue.