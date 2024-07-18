Vietnam partners with US firms on semiconductor training

The Asia Pac country plans to invest approximately USD 1 billion in this ambitious educational programme in collaboration with universities and overseas partners. Aside from Qorvo and Cadence, it is also working with American electronic design automation company Synopsys, along with ARM and Marvell.

Earlier this week, NIC hosted an opening ceremony to celebrate the launch of the first course on analog integrated circuit (IC) design. It said Qorvo engineers will directly train Vietnamese participants.

