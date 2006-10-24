ACAL appoints new General Manager

ACAL Components announces the appointment of Louise Early as General Manager for Passive, Inductive & Battery Products.

Early will head the team selling a strong mix of products which includes the ACT range of batteries, the complete spectrum of capacitor and resistor technologies, as well as inductive products such as baluns, coils, EMC filters, transformers, ferrite cores and chip beads.



Early brings nine years of experience in component distribution during which she has focused on passive and electromechanical products, both in Field Sales and Product Management roles. Most recently she had the role of Business Development Manager for Power products within the UK division of Deltron. Her experience includes design support for customers with applications in the power, industrial, automotive and communications markets.



Wayne Axten, General Manager - ACAL Components / Advanced Crystal Technology, explained, "ACAL Components' specialist business model provides customers with an unusually high level of technical support and it is essential therefore that staff at all levels of the business should have a solid technical background. Early's experience and specialist knowledge will be a significant advantage to her team and to our customers."