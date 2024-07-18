ALBA PCB buys Poland's WM Eltar to expand European presence

WM Eltar specialises in the production of single and double-sided PCBs, aluminium and flex-PCB. ALBA says the addition will boost its European business and expand its product offerings. It's the firm's latest acquisition after buying German PCB firm Q-print in 2018.

ALBA was founded in 1989 and today operates technical centres and manufacturing facilities in Italy and China. Its wholly owned subsidiaries ALBA Elettronica, AAB Tech and AB Technologies serve over 500 customers in the automotive, industrial, instrumentation, medical and data communications end markets.