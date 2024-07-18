ALBA PCB buys Poland's WM Eltar to expand European presence
Italy's ALBA PCB Group, which manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards, has acquired Katowice-based WM Eltar.
WM Eltar specialises in the production of single and double-sided PCBs, aluminium and flex-PCB. ALBA says the addition will boost its European business and expand its product offerings. It's the firm's latest acquisition after buying German PCB firm Q-print in 2018.
ALBA was founded in 1989 and today operates technical centres and manufacturing facilities in Italy and China. Its wholly owned subsidiaries ALBA Elettronica, AAB Tech and AB Technologies serve over 500 customers in the automotive, industrial, instrumentation, medical and data communications end markets.
In a press release, Dorota Łozowska, CEO of WM Eltar, said: “Joining ALBA PCB Group will allow us to significantly expand the offer for Polish customers and support them in business development.
Thanks to the state-of-the-art technology of the Italian factory and a professional service from Asia, with a well-established and structured presence in China, we will be able to offer a complete PCB portfolio and a professional service.”