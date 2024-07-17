LG to open HVAC R&D lab in Frankfurt

The new lab will focus primarily on developing high-efficiency heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions for Europe’s varied local climates. It will carry out research and testing on heat pumps, energy monitoring systems and energy management platforms.

It will also collaborate with LG's European Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research. The aim of this body is to develop heat pumps that are up to the task of providing reliable warmth in Northern Europe’s harsh winters.

LG is building a research strategy to fit with the European Union’s (EU) sustainable energy policies. These include the REPowerEU plan, which aims to reduce energy consumption, diversify energy supply, expand renewable energy sources and decrease dependence on fossil fuels by 2030.

LG is investing heavily in its HVAC business, and now operates a network of HVAC academies in 62 locations across 43 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. It trains more than 30,000 HVAC engineers a year.