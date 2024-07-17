LG to open HVAC R&D lab in Frankfurt
LG Electronics will form a 'global R&D triangle' comprising existing labs in Changwon, South Korea, and Atlanta, US, and a just-announced 10,000 square foot facility in Germany.
The new lab will focus primarily on developing high-efficiency heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) solutions for Europe’s varied local climates. It will carry out research and testing on heat pumps, energy monitoring systems and energy management platforms.
It will also collaborate with LG's European Consortium for Advanced Heat Pump Research. The aim of this body is to develop heat pumps that are up to the task of providing reliable warmth in Northern Europe’s harsh winters.
LG is building a research strategy to fit with the European Union’s (EU) sustainable energy policies. These include the REPowerEU plan, which aims to reduce energy consumption, diversify energy supply, expand renewable energy sources and decrease dependence on fossil fuels by 2030.
LG is investing heavily in its HVAC business, and now operates a network of HVAC academies in 62 locations across 43 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. It trains more than 30,000 HVAC engineers a year.
“Along with developing differentiated HVAC solutions tailored to Europe’s regional climates, our new Air Solution R&D Lab in Frankfurt will support our ongoing global efforts in decarbonisation and electrification,” said James Lee, head of the Air Solution Business Unit at LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company in an official release.