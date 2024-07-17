Romanian drone maker moves into PCB market
OVES Enterprise, a Romanian drone manufacturer, has bought a minority stake in compatriot printed circuit board specialist MXT Creation.
The company says it has invested EUR 300,000 in the last two years in prototyping and testing equipment, as well as licenses for simulation and development software. The vision is to develop embedded boards that more precisely meet the requirements of customers in defence, automotive, and industrial.
Now, it has boosted its strategy with the purchase of MXT, a fellow Romanian company that develops full-stack solutions for embedded product in surveillance security, retail, office automation (OA), industrial automation, robotics, and healthcare.
“The decision to invest in this new business field comes as a natural step in our evolution. We have identified an increasing demand for integrated solutions that combine state-of-the-art hardware and software. This new domain allows us to offer our clients complete, efficient, and customised solutions while keeping costs under control,” said Mihai Filip, CEO of OVES Enterprise in an official announcement.