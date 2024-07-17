Romanian drone maker moves into PCB market

The company says it has invested EUR 300,000 in the last two years in prototyping and testing equipment, as well as licenses for simulation and development software. The vision is to develop embedded boards that more precisely meet the requirements of customers in defence, automotive, and industrial.

Now, it has boosted its strategy with the purchase of MXT, a fellow Romanian company that develops full-stack solutions for embedded product in surveillance security, retail, office automation (OA), industrial automation, robotics, and healthcare.