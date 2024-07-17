Systrome opens new manufacturing plant in Kerala

Systrome Technologies is an engineering and design company that provides turnkey electronics manufacturing services for the telecommunications and networking industries. The company said in a press release said that the new site will specialise in producing electronic products within a year.

"The facility aims to achieve a market share of over Rs 1,000 crore within the next three years. Furthermore, the facility will generate significant employment opportunities across various professional backgrounds, inspiring the youth to pursue careers in electronics manufacturing and contributing to the region's socio-economic development," the release said.