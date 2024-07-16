Mouser wins global distribution deal with Sanan

The deal is another boost to US-based Mouser, which claims to offer the world's widest selection of the semiconductors and electronic components. The Berkshire Hathaway company offers more than 6.8 million products from 1,200 manufacturer brands. It provides 28 support locations and ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot distribution facilities in the Dallas.



Sanan Semiconductor offers solutions for high-power and high-reliability applications, such as server power supplies, photovoltaic inverters, electric vehicles and home appliances. It says its industrial SiC Schottky barrier diodes offer higher efficiency, greater heat dissipation capability, and lower losses than traditional silicon-based solutions.