L&T and Aditya Infotech team up to develop SoCs for CCTV

The partners are L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited (LTSCT) and Aditya Infotech. LTSCT is a fully owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, which provides fabless chip services to a global customer base. It has R&D centres in Bangalore, Delhi & Chennai and product engineering divisions in Austin, Munich and Tokyo.

Meanwhile Aditya Infotech is a security tech specialist, which makes products under the consumer-facing CP Plus CCTV brand.

LTL&T says the collaboration will focus on developing high-performance SoCs tailored to the domestic market – combining its tech expertise with Aditya Infotech's market insights and manufacturing resources.