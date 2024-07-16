L&T and Aditya Infotech team up to develop SoCs for CCTV
Two Indian electronics firms have formed an official collaboration to develop and supply systems-on-chip (SoC) and other solutions for CCTV cameras.
The partners are L&T Semiconductor Technologies Limited (LTSCT) and Aditya Infotech. LTSCT is a fully owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, which provides fabless chip services to a global customer base. It has R&D centres in Bangalore, Delhi & Chennai and product engineering divisions in Austin, Munich and Tokyo.
Meanwhile Aditya Infotech is a security tech specialist, which makes products under the consumer-facing CP Plus CCTV brand.
LTL&T says the collaboration will focus on developing high-performance SoCs tailored to the domestic market – combining its tech expertise with Aditya Infotech's market insights and manufacturing resources.
Sandeep Kumar, LTSCT Chief Executive, said in a press release: "We will leverage LTSCT's prowess in semiconductor technology solutions and CP Plus's extensive market insights and manufacturing expertise to create a lasting legacy of designed-and-made in India tech products."