New quantum chip 'can be produced at scale in standard fab'

The UK firm is a specialist in trapped ions tech. It says that this process is best suited to building a stable, high-performance quantum computer. However, until now, trapped ions have been difficult to scale as they are typically controlled by lasers.

Oxford Ionics claims it has now developed a way to eliminated the use of lasers with a technique that integrates everything needed to control trapped ions into a silicon chip. It says this technique has set industry records in both two-qubit gate and single-qubit gate performance (fidelity), without needing error correction.

The company will now build a scalable 256 qubit chip that can be manufactured on existing semiconductor production lines.