Intel invests in AI construction software company

Construction has, to a degree, been left behind by the trend towards digitisation. However, Buildots believes it has created a way to boost its performance using tech tools. It says its AI-driven approach measures individual tasks using objective site data, as opposed to subjective self-reporting. This way, it can automate the precise status of every task on a construction project. It says the approach can cut costs, while reducing delays by up to 50%.

This new funding round brings the company's total financing to USD 121 million. It was led by Intel Capital with participation from OG Tech Partners and previous investors.