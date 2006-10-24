Foxconn and Asustek to manufacture PS3

According to DigiTimes both Foxconn and Asustek are expected to receive orders from Sony for the PS3.

Asustek will reportedly produce the PS3 for Sony in 4Q and Foxconn is expected to receive orders from Sony in the first quarter of 2007. Asustek will according to DigiTimes be the major supplier for Sony's Play Station 3 (PS3) for the fourth quarter of 2006, with Foxconn Electronics (the registered trade name of Hon Hai Precision Industry), to ship PS3s to Sony starting from February and March 2007.