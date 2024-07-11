Aitomatic unveils SemiKong – like ChatGPT for chip firms

Aitomatic creates LLMs for specific industry verticals, and with SemiKong it has turned its attention to the semiconductor space. It believes the product can deliver better results than general purpose LLMs and 'revolutionise semiconductor processes and fabrication technology over the next five years.'

SemiKong is the result of a collaborative effort within the AI Alliance, and is built on the open-source Llama3 model from Meta. It also uses expertise from semiconductor companies such as Tokyo Electron, and AI specialists like FPT Software.

Users simply ask SemiKong questions in text form to access detailed answers in plain conversational text. Aitomatic says SemiKong demonstrates improvements in accuracy, relevance, and understanding of semiconductor processes, which offers potential for accelerated innovation and reduced costs across the semiconductor value chain.

Dr. Christopher Nguyen, CEO of Aitomatic, said: "SemiKong is set to redefine semiconductor manufacturing. This open innovation model, enabled by the AI Alliance, harnesses collective expertise for industry-specific challenges. At Aitomatic, we're using SemiKong to create Domain-Specific AI Agents that tackle complex fabrication problems with unprecedented effectiveness."

SemiKong will be available for download on HuggingFace and GitHub. A more powerful version is planned for December 2024, with the first process-specific models expected by September 2024.

