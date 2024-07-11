PhotonDelta opens office in Silicon Valley
Netherlands-based PhotonDelta, an accelerator focused on photonics technology, has launched a permanent presence in the US to improve collaboration on both sides of the Atlantic.
The organisation, which has already helped secure funding for several local startup companies, says it wants to accelerate R&D into photonic integrated circuits (PICs) made using different material systems.
Photonics powers electronics systems but, instead of electrons, it uses photons to transfer information. The technology detects, generates, transports and processes light using lasers, sensors, and fibre-optic networks.
PhotonDelta is dedicated to promoting the tech. It describes itself as a network of investors, tech companies and end-users that offers networking opportunities and facilities for prototyping and development. It has secured USD 1.2 billion to fund its activities.
Now, PhotonDelta has opened a new office in the heart of US tech country.
Jorn Smeets, Managing Director North America at PhotonDelta, said: “We want to tap into the North American market and partner with industry leaders to help accelerate this key enabling technology. As we stimulate the internationalisation of our value chain, we need to connect our know-how, expertise, networks and funding in North America and the Netherlands.”