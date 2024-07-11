PhotonDelta opens office in Silicon Valley

The organisation, which has already helped secure funding for several local startup companies, says it wants to accelerate R&D into photonic integrated circuits (PICs) made using different material systems.

Photonics powers electronics systems but, instead of electrons, it uses photons to transfer information. The technology detects, generates, transports and processes light using lasers, sensors, and fibre-optic networks.

PhotonDelta is dedicated to promoting the tech. It describes itself as a network of investors, tech companies and end-users that offers networking opportunities and facilities for prototyping and development. It has secured USD 1.2 billion to fund its activities.

Now, PhotonDelta has opened a new office in the heart of US tech country.