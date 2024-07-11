Sync-Tech System breaks ground on new fab in Kaohsiung

The facility, located at Ciaotou Science Park, will provide advanced product testing technologies such as probe interface cards and test platforms for the global semiconductor industry.

At the launch ceremony, Sitronix Chair Vincent Mao said the new plant should meet rising demand for emerging integrated circuit products driven by new applications in the OLED and automotive sectors.

Sitronix Technology is a Taiwan-based fabless semiconductor company that focuses on display driver ICs (DDIs) for industrial displays, mobile phones, and a range of IoT devices.