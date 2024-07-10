Luxium completes purchase of Inrad Optics

The two companies believe they have "complementary technical expertise in applied material sciences and optics" and that their merger will accelerate their product offerings and provide added value to customers.

Luxium is a specialist in single crystal scintillation materials for radiation detection applications, as well as sapphire and garnet substrates for photonics and power electronics. Meanwhile, Inrad Optics is a vertically integrated manufacturer specialising in glass, crystal, and metal based optical components and assemblies.