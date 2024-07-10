TSMC revenues soar by 28% in H1 2024

According to the firm's statement today, revenues for H1 hit USD 38.66 billion – a 28% year on year increase from USD 30.36 billion in 2023. In June alone, sales were up by 32.9% as they reached USD 6.4 billion.

It's been quite a week for the world's biggest chip manufacturer. Days ago, its market cap briefly surpassed USD 1 trillion. According to Bloomberg, TSMC’s excellent performance has been underpinned by stronger-than-expected demand for its 3nm and CoWoS packaging.

