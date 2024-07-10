© tsmc_title
It's been quite a week for the world's biggest chip manufacturer. Days ago, its market cap briefly surpassed USD 1 trillion. According to Bloomberg, TSMC’s excellent performance has been underpinned by stronger-than-expected demand for its 3nm and CoWoS packaging.
TSMC revenues soar by 28% in H1 2024
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co has just reported a dramatic rise in income for the first half of the year powered by demand for AI and data centre applications.
According to the firm's statement today, revenues for H1 hit USD 38.66 billion – a 28% year on year increase from USD 30.36 billion in 2023. In June alone, sales were up by 32.9% as they reached USD 6.4 billion.
