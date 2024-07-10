US government launches $1.6bn advanced chip R&D competition

In an official announcement, the Commerce Department said the money will come via the 2022 Chips and Science Act, and is designed specifically to accelerate the US's expertise in advanced packaging. This refers to the process of incorporating multiple chips and processes into one component.

Traditionally, a semiconductor chip focuses on performing one particular action or process.By combining many semiconductor components into a single package, foundries can cut chip manufacturing costs and reduce power consumption required by applications.

Advanced packaging is in high demand thanks to advances in semiconductor technology powered by the growth of artificial intelligence applications and microelectronics. Currently, this market is dominated by Asian countries, and the US is estimated to control just 3% of the world’s capacity.

The US government outlined its vision for boosting its advanced chip capabilities in the National Advanced Packaging Manufacturing Program (NAPMP), which was unveiled last year. It has already handed out financial incentives to companies such as Intel , SK Hynix, Amkor and Samsung to boost the domestic advanced packaging sector.

With this new announcement the US Commerce Department is targeting five R&D areas:

Equipment, tools, processes, and process integration

Power delivery and thermal management

Connector technology, including photonics and radio frequency (RF)

Chiplets ecosystem

Co-design/electronic design automation (EDA)