Resonac to lead US/Japanese consortium on advanced packaging

US-based Resonac will lead the US-JOINT scheme, which comprises the following US and Japanese participants: Azimuth, KLA, Kulicke & Soffa, Moses Lake Industries, MEC, ULVAC, NAMICS, TOK, TOWA and Resonac.

US-JOINT is described as an open consortium designed for end-customer collaboration to verify the latest requirements for semiconductor packaging of advanced devices and validate new concepts in development.

R&D for the scheme will take place at a new centre in Union City California. The construction of cleanrooms and equipment installation will begin this year, and the facility is expected to be fully operational in 2025.

Asia has traditionally led in advanced packaging and the back-end processing of semiconductors. With the US-JOINT programme, semiconductor device makers in Silicon Valley hope to advance the technology, and solve technical issues, especially in the areas such as the substrate, interposer and fabrication of the package.