3i group to acquire Vertex?

Rumors are now circulating in the market that UK-based BPO firm Vertex will be acquired by Quattro group's Raman Roy.

3i group that includes Quattro group's Raman Roy should according to the rumors acquire Vertex for approximately $800 million.



Raman Roy did not want to comment this rumors but Quattro has lately been aggressive with alot of acquisitions behind.



Quattro formerly called Raman Roy & Associates has bought in stakes in two companies: Anik Technologies (40 per cent stake); a 22 per cent in Auxicogent, the BPO division of John Keells, a shipping and port company and took over the BPO division of Flextronics-FSS.