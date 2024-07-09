L&T Semiconductor to buy SiliConch for $22m

In a stock exchange filing, L&T Semiconductor Technologies (a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T) reported it had entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% stake in SiliConch Systems Private Limited. The fee is believed to be Rs183 crore, which equates to around USD 22 million.

L&T is one of India's largest industrial conglomerates, with subsidiaries in technology, engineering, finance, construction, manufacturing and more/ This move is clearly intended to strengthen its status in the country's growing domestic chip space. SiliConch is a specialist in semiconductor IP and IC design, which serves customers in the US, including OEMs and fabless IC companies.

“The acquisition is expected to add IP, engineering skill-sets and design expertise to strengthen the group's presence in the fabless semiconductor business, and thus aligns with the overall growth strategy of LTSCT,” said the company in a statement.

The acquisition of SiliConch is expected to be completed by September 15.