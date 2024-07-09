Dentressangle in talks to acquire Presto Engineering

Meyreuil-based Presto offers Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) services to major foundries such as Globalfoundries, STMicroelectronics and X-Fab. It also supplies OEMs in fields such as industrial, automotive healthcare and IoT. Presto has about 150 employees worldwide, with operational facilities in Europe, North America and Asia.

The firm describes its main activities as follows:

Circuit design

End to end production

Testing at its laboratories in France, Denmark and Asia

Quality monitoring and client feedback

Logistics and export checks

Dentressangle says its move to acquire Presto is based on its belief that European firms are too dependent on Asia for the production of integrated circuits. It believes this is set to shift, not least because the European Union has a EUR 43 billion investment plan to double Europe’s production capacity by 2030.