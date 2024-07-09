US government assigns $504m to 12 tech hubs
The US Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) has confirmed the recipients of USD 504 million in implementation grants to scale up the production of critical technologies.
Last November, the government identified 31 Tech Hubs in geographically diverse, high-potential regions. The Tech Hubs Program is described as a flagship initiative of President Biden’s Administration to 'invest in and grow the economies in communities across the country, advancing America’s global leadership in critical technologies, and strengthening our national and economic security'.
Now, it has confirmed the 12 recipients. They are:
Elevate Quantum Tech Hub (Colorado, New Mexico)
Technology Focus: quantum information technology
Estimated Award Amount: USD41 million
Headwaters Hub (Montana)
Technology Focus: smart photonic sensor systems
Estimated Award Amount: USD41 million
Heartland BioWorks (Indiana)
Technology Focus: biomanufacturing
Estimated Award Amount: USD51 million
iFAB Tech Hub (Illinois)
Technology Focus: precision fermentation and biomanufacturing
Estimated Award Amount: USD51 million
Nevada Tech Hub (Nevada)
Technology Focus: lithium batteries and electric vehicle materials
Estimated Award Amount: USD21 million
NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub (New York)
Technology Focus: semiconductor manufacturing
Estimated Award Amount: USD40 million
ReGen Valley Tech Hub (New Hampshire)
Technology Area: biofabrication
Estimated Award Amount: USD44 million
SC Nexus for Advanced Resilient Energy (South Carolina, Georgia)
Technology Focus: clean energy supply chain
Estimated Award Amount: USD45 million
South Florida ClimateReady Tech Hub (Florida)
Technology Focus: sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure
Estimated Award Amount: USD19 million
Sustainable Polymers Tech Hub (Ohio)
Technology Focus: sustainable polymers
Estimated Award Amount: USD51 million
Tulsa Hub for Equitable & Trustworthy Autonomy (Oklahoma)
Technology Focus: secure autonomous systems
Estimated Award Amount: USD51 million
Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub (Wisconsin)
Technology Focus: personalized medicine
Estimated Award Amount: USD49 million
“The Department of Commerce is laser focused on expanding economic opportunity to every corner of this country,” said Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Graves. “The Tech Hubs program is a commitment to American economic prosperity and success. These 12 awardees embody the innovation and creativity that can be found nationwide, boosting U.S. manufacturing and bolstering US global competitiveness, bringing President Biden’s Investing In America agenda to the forefront.”