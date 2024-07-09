US government assigns $504m to 12 tech hubs

Last November, the government identified 31 Tech Hubs in geographically diverse, high-potential regions. The Tech Hubs Program is described as a flagship initiative of President Biden’s Administration to 'invest in and grow the economies in communities across the country, advancing America’s global leadership in critical technologies, and strengthening our national and economic security'.

Now, it has confirmed the 12 recipients. They are:

Elevate Quantum Tech Hub (Colorado, New Mexico)

Technology Focus: quantum information technology

Estimated Award Amount: USD41 million

Headwaters Hub (Montana)

Technology Focus: smart photonic sensor systems

Estimated Award Amount: USD41 million

Heartland BioWorks (Indiana)

Technology Focus: biomanufacturing

Estimated Award Amount: USD51 million

iFAB Tech Hub (Illinois)

Technology Focus: precision fermentation and biomanufacturing

Estimated Award Amount: USD51 million

Nevada Tech Hub (Nevada)

Technology Focus: lithium batteries and electric vehicle materials

Estimated Award Amount: USD21 million

NY SMART I-Corridor Tech Hub (New York)

Technology Focus: semiconductor manufacturing

Estimated Award Amount: USD40 million

ReGen Valley Tech Hub (New Hampshire)

Technology Area: biofabrication

Estimated Award Amount: USD44 million

SC Nexus for Advanced Resilient Energy (South Carolina, Georgia)

Technology Focus: clean energy supply chain

Estimated Award Amount: USD45 million

South Florida ClimateReady Tech Hub (Florida)

Technology Focus: sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure

Estimated Award Amount: USD19 million

Sustainable Polymers Tech Hub (Ohio)

Technology Focus: sustainable polymers

Estimated Award Amount: USD51 million

Tulsa Hub for Equitable & Trustworthy Autonomy (Oklahoma)

Technology Focus: secure autonomous systems

Estimated Award Amount: USD51 million

Wisconsin Biohealth Tech Hub (Wisconsin)

Technology Focus: personalized medicine

Estimated Award Amount: USD49 million