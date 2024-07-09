© hyvision india
Electronics Production |
HyVision signs MoU to build $4.8m camera plant in Karnataka
South Korean company HyVision plans to start manufacturing camera inspection machines at a site near the Foxconn facility in Karnataka, south west India.
The firm signed an MoU at a meeting with MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development for the Karnataka government.
Hyvision's image processing technology is used by some of the world's biggest electronics firms such as Apple, Tesla, Hyundai, and Kia.