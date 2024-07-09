Canada pledges $120m to FABrIC chip development initiative

FABrIC, which stands for Fabrication of Integrated Components for the Internet’s Edge, will receive CAN120 million over five years to boost the production of prototypes and give participants cheaper access to tools, software and training. It has also made up to CAN 10 million available for hardware development in semiconductors, superconductors, smart sensors and photonics.

The scheme is being managed by CMC Microsystems, Canada’s semiconductor facilitator and accelerator, and funded by ISED. The aim is to develop new Made-in-Canada semiconductor-based IoT products, manufacturing options, and create a resilient and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

FABrIC will provide financial and technical resources, mentorship, and training for of 25,000 students, and 1,000 professors over five years. It will also provide resources to create new manufacturing processes for Compound Semiconductors, Quantum Technologies, Photonics, and MicroElectroMechanical Systems (MEMS).