Foresight makes multi-million pound investment in Isocom

Isocom, which is headquartered in Hartlepool, makes optical devices that allow an electrical signal to be transmitted between two isolated circuits using infrared light and a photo-sensor. Isocom designs, configures and tests these products, which are used in a range of markets including consumer, industrial and automotive. It also acts as a global distributor for other companies.

Foresight says its investment will help Isocom to move into new markets, enhance its product development, boost production capacity and support research and development in optoelectronic technologies.