Foresight makes multi-million pound investment in Isocom
Private equity fund Foresight Group has confirmed a major investment in UK-based Isocom Components – a niche supplier of optocouplers and optoswitches.
Isocom, which is headquartered in Hartlepool, makes optical devices that allow an electrical signal to be transmitted between two isolated circuits using infrared light and a photo-sensor. Isocom designs, configures and tests these products, which are used in a range of markets including consumer, industrial and automotive. It also acts as a global distributor for other companies.
Foresight says its investment will help Isocom to move into new markets, enhance its product development, boost production capacity and support research and development in optoelectronic technologies.
Jordan Lavender, Investment Manager at Foresight Group, said: “We are thrilled to invest in Isocom Components. This is a business that represents the bedrock of the North East economy due to its manufacturing excellence with a global customer base.
“Our investment will help grow jobs in the region and further solidify Isocom Components 2004's position as a key player in its sector. We are looking forward to supporting the team in its next phase of growth, ensuring more companies and industries benefit from Isocom Components 2004’s expertise and quality commitment."