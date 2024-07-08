Compal to invest $15.4m in Polish plant

In a financial statement it said it will invest more than USD 15.4 million in the facility in Czelad, which it will manage via its Poland-based subsidiary CGS Technology. Compal does not manufacture in Europe at present but does run an after-sales service unit in Poland. In 2016, Compal transferred ownership of its LCD TV manufacturing factory in Wroclawto Vestel Ticaret A.Ş of Turkey.

Compal makes contract products for clients in a wide range of electronics verticals. They include handheld devices, wearables, laptop and desktop computers, Internet of things applications, servers and healthcare equipment.

However, automotive is a key growth area, which Compal expects to grow by a double-digit percentage this year. It plans to complete construction in Czelad by the end of the second quarter of next year, with production slated to begin by the end of the year..

Previously Compal had targeted expansion outside its home country in Vietnam and Mexico.