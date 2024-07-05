NCAB enters Austria via acquisition

The sales of the acquired business amount to approximately SEK 35 million (EUR 3 million) annually and the company's focus is mainly directed towards industrial customers.

The company has three employees in addition to Christian Brugger and its profitability is said to be in line with NCAB:s. The sourcing comes mainly from Slovenia.

NCAB writes in a press release that it expects synergies in the areas of suppliers, payment terms and logistics.

“I am very excited about this acquisition in the important Austrian market. In the past, Austria was served from the German NCAB operation and with this move we get boots on the ground with an organization and management to fully focus on our customers there. With Christian and his team, we will win a lot of PCB know-how and customer relationships,” says Benjamin Klingenberg, VP of NCAB Europe in the press release.