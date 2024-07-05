Intectiv boosts manufacturing capacity and capabilities

The acquired certification is set to open up new opportunities for the company as well as strengthen its presence in these sectors. Adding to the newly acquired certification, Intectiv has also upgraded its machine park to support growth and increase its production capacity.

During the year the company has invested in a new ITC Viafill machine which will allow the company to expand its capacity to produce boards requiring viafill to the IPC-4761 Type VII standard. In addition, Intectiv has also invested in a new Dynachem Laminator, which will serve as a back-up machine to ensure uninterrupted deliveries even in the event of a failure of the main laminator, which we acquired in 2023.

“This strategic investment reduces the risk of delays and increases the reliability of our production processes,” the company writes in a press release.

But that’s not all. In the area of direct imaging, Intectiv has invested in a new MDI machine that is 30-50% faster than the existing one, which is already eight years old. The company states that the new machine will be connected to a robotic loader, improving automation and maximising operational efficiency. The move is expected to improve the company’s capacity and reduce production times.