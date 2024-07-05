Skeleton participates in Hydrogen IPCEI Hy2Move

Skeleton will collaborate with other IPCEI consortium members, including Airbus, BMW, Michelin, Neumann & Esser, and Air Products, to develop SuperBattery-based energy storage power pack—the Hydrogen Booster.

Skeleton’s project aims to reduce the total cost of ownership of hydrogen vehicles and encourage their uptake. Implementing this technology will also reduce the need for critical raw materials and alleviate supply chain dependence on materials outside the European Union.

The Estonian government supports Skeleton hydrogen technology development within the framework of the pan-European IPCEI (Important Project of Common European Interest) hydrogen program Hy2Move for mobility and transport applications with EUR 18 million. In total, seven EU member states will provide up to EUR 1.4 billion in public funding, which is expected to unlock an additional EUR 3.3 billion in private investments. As part of Hy2Move, 11 companies will undertake and collaborate on 13 projects.

“We are participating in Hy2Move alongside many of the world's top companies, including BMW, Airbus, and Michelin. If Europe wants to compete with the US and China, then pan-European cooperation is necessary," says Taavi Madiberk, CEO and co-founder of Skeleton Technologies, in a press release. "Estonia's decision to join the hydrogen IPCEI project provided competitive conditions for expanding our headquarters' activities. Estonian software and engineering talent, paired with the burgeoning hydrogen ecosystem, offers a great growth opportunity for us. We will build on our development and testing center and software units in Tallinn, which already employ world-class electrical, mechanical, hardware, and IT engineers.”

Estonia, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Slovakia, Netherlands are participating in Hy2Move, the fourth hydrogen IPCEI. The programme contributes to the EU's target of 90% reduction of emissions from the mobility and transport sectors to become climate-neutral by 2050.