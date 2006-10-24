PartnerTech continues to grow

Net sales for contract manufacturer PartnerTech increased by 72% to SEK 769 millions (446) during the third quarter. Operating profit for the same period more than doubled to SEK 48.5 million (23.0) corresponding to an operating margin of 6.3% (5.1).

For the first nine months of 2006 net sales increased by 56 percent to SEK 2,257 million (1,447) and the operating profit by 112 percent to SEK 138 million (64). The operating margin has increased from 4.4 to 6.0 percent.



All Business Units have developed well during the third quarter as well as for the first nine months of the year.



In September PartnerTech acquired the British contract manufacturer Hansatech Ltd.



"Through the acquisitions in Finland, Norway and now the UK, PartnerTech has rapidly gained an international position from which we can continue to grow and develop", says PartnerTech's CEO Mikael Jonson.