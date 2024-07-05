ViTrox Americas opens demo lab in Texas

The demo lab is designed to offer hands-on experience, allowing customers to interact with the company's latest innovations. The new ViTrox Americas demo lab is equipped with advanced systems including the V310i for 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI). This system provides precise 3D solder paste inspection, ensuring accurate solder volume measurements and defect detection, which helps improve process control and product quality in SMT assembly lines.

“We are thrilled to open our new demo lab in Hutto, Texas. This state-of-the-art fa-cility will allow our customers to see the exceptional performance and capabilities of ViTrox’s inspection solutions firsthand. Our goal is to provide a space where customers can thoroughly evaluate our tech-nology and witness the value it brings to their manufacturing processes,” says Sy Creed, Business Development Director at ViTrox Americas in a press release.

For 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), the lab features the V510i SMT AOI designed for standard SMT assembly. This AOI system offers high-speed, high-accuracy inspection of surface mount components, detecting defects such as missing components, soldering issues and placement errors.

ViTrox’s 3D Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) capabilities are represented by the V810i S2 EX. This high-performance 3D AXI system offers comprehensive inspection capabilities for detecting hidden solder joints and component defects, which is crucial for ensuring the integrity of complex PCB assemblies.

For Final Assembly, Conformal Coating and Post Selective Inspection (FAI/ACI/SSI), the V9i system is available. This system provides a thorough inspection of final assemblies, conformal coatings, and post-selective soldering, ensuring the highest quality in the final stages of production.