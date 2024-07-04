Yamaha appoints new European sales general manager

Mr Imai has been with Yamaha for 12 years, and his knowledge of the EU market comes from having provided sales support for the region, from Japan, since 2020. He first joined the company’s SMT Section in 2012 as sales for Japan, subsequently managing sales in Korea from 2015 until taking over support for EU sales.

“The Yamaha SMT portfolio enjoys a great reputation, bringing speed, precision, efficiency, and the latest technologies to production lines all over the world,” said Mr Imai, in a press release. “Our success in Europe continues to grow, as everywhere, and I aim to build on the well-established trust of our customers and distribution partners in the region.”

Mr Imai will manage direct sales of the Yamaha surface-mount assembly equipment portfolio and will support the company’s distributors, which are active in all territories in the region. The portfolio includes screen printers, mounters, and inspection systems such as SPI and AOI, as well as intelligent-factory software tools such as dashboard, middleware system for MES connection, and productivity boosting accessories and innovations.