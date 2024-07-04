Syntronic expands in Europe – opens new site in Romania

The new entity, named Syntronic Production and Aftermarket Services S.R.L., will be located in Timisoara, a city known for its manufacturing infrastructure and skilled workforce.

“With our new site in Romania, we are ready to serve customers seeking efficient and cost-effective electronics manufacturing and repair services in the EMEA region,” says Björn Jansson, Founder and CEO of Syntronic Group in a press release. "Our expansion into Romania reflects our commitment to providing solutions to our international clientele in accordance with our ‘local presence, global expertise’ approach.”

The new facility will initially focus on repair services, to meet the growing demand for efficient and high-quality electronics repair solutions in the EMEA market. In the second phase, Syntronic’s site in Romania will transition to producing High Volumes, offering Low-Cost Production in addition to repair services.

Syntronic's new site in Timişoara also sports a Logistic Center, offering Spare Parts Management services and Logistic Solutions.