Cavotec opens new production facility in India

The new facility will cater to the domestic Indian market with an array of products, including various types of reels designed for both industrial and ports & maritime customers. Additionally, the new site will enhance the production capacity for shore power solutions. The new facility will also function as a supply chain hub supporting our operations across the globe.

“This new production facility marks an important milestone for Cavotec as we strengthen our presence in the region. The facility will enable us to serve the large and growing market in India, enhancing our ability to deliver innovative and high-quality solutions to our customers locally and globally,” says David Pagels, Cavotec’s CEO in a press release.

Cavotec decided in the spring of last year to establish itself in India with production. The new facility is scalable and did not – according to the company – require any major investment as the establishment took place in existing premises.