Nokia receives GSM/EDGE deal in Argentina

Telecom Personal has selected Nokia to supply a GSM/EDGE radio network to cover nine provinces in northern Argentina. Telecom Personal is a new network customer for Nokia.

The new network is already in service. Under the agreement, Nokia has deployed EDGE-capable base stations and related equipment in the provinces of La Rioja, Catamarca, Formosa, Misiones, Santa Fe, Chaco, Corrientes, Entre Ríos, and Córdoba. In addition, Nokia has provided operations support system (OSS), implementation services, base station optimization, spare parts, and project management. The services will be provided using Nokia NetActä, the only fully featured, multi-vendor, multi-technology operations support system on a single platform.



Telecom Personal, the first GSM operator in Argentina, is the mobile company of the Telecom Argentina Group, holding principally owned by Telecom Italia and the Argentine Werthein Group. Telecom Personal is one of the largest mobile operators in Argentina with over 4 million subscribers.